SCMP
Protesters hammered home their five demands as they took to the streets in various locations across Hong Kong at lunchtime on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s lunchtime protests resurgent as hundreds vent anti-government anger across the city

  • Activists emerge in Causeway Bay, Kwai Chung, San Po Kong and other parts of city on Friday
  • Numbers are up ahead of a major protest on Sunday after dwindling attendances in recent days
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kathleen Magramo  

Chan Ho-him  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 2:26pm, 6 Dec, 2019


The Civil Human Rights Front, which organised the June 9 march attended by hundreds of thousands, is planning an approved march and rally on Sunday for the first time in nearly four months. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to reject violence ahead of Sunday’s major demonstration from Civil Human Rights Front

  • Show the world how the city can protest peacefully, police commissioner Chris Tang tells the public
  • Tang says organisers must be proactive in condemning any violence that breaks out during anti-government event on Hong Kong Island
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 11:50am, 6 Dec, 2019


