Protesters hammered home their five demands as they took to the streets in various locations across Hong Kong at lunchtime on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s lunchtime protests resurgent as hundreds vent anti-government anger across the city
- Activists emerge in Causeway Bay, Kwai Chung, San Po Kong and other parts of city on Friday
- Numbers are up ahead of a major protest on Sunday after dwindling attendances in recent days
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters hammered home their five demands as they took to the streets in various locations across Hong Kong at lunchtime on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
The Civil Human Rights Front, which organised the June 9 march attended by hundreds of thousands, is planning an approved march and rally on Sunday for the first time in nearly four months. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to reject violence ahead of Sunday’s major demonstration from Civil Human Rights Front
- Show the world how the city can protest peacefully, police commissioner Chris Tang tells the public
- Tang says organisers must be proactive in condemning any violence that breaks out during anti-government event on Hong Kong Island
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The Civil Human Rights Front, which organised the June 9 march attended by hundreds of thousands, is planning an approved march and rally on Sunday for the first time in nearly four months. Photo: Winson Wong