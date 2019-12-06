It is believed thieves negotiated the exterior of Pearl City Mansion in Paterson Street to get into flats on the 11th and 13th-floor. Photo: Google
Three Hong Kong flats targeted in HK$850,000 blitz, as burglaries soar during months of protests
- Thieves strike at homes in Causeway Bay and Lam Tin, where they make off with cash and valuables
- Burglaries are up 90 per cent as the force diverts resources to handling demonstrations
Topic | Crime
It is believed thieves negotiated the exterior of Pearl City Mansion in Paterson Street to get into flats on the 11th and 13th-floor. Photo: Google