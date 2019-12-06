Channels

An August march in favour of the opposition movement’s five demands. Photo: Felix Wong
Civil Human Rights Front vows to keep the peace at Hong Kong pro-democracy march, with police-protester diplomacy

  • The Civil Human Rights Front got its first police approval for a protest on Hong Kong Island since mid-August
  • Leader calls on marchers to not argue with police, and leave communication with the force to the group’s about 200 marshals
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 7:14pm, 6 Dec, 2019

An August march in favour of the opposition movement's five demands. Photo: Felix Wong
