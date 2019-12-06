An August march in favour of the opposition movement’s five demands. Photo: Felix Wong
Civil Human Rights Front vows to keep the peace at Hong Kong pro-democracy march, with police-protester diplomacy
- The Civil Human Rights Front got its first police approval for a protest on Hong Kong Island since mid-August
- Leader calls on marchers to not argue with police, and leave communication with the force to the group’s about 200 marshals
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An August march in favour of the opposition movement’s five demands. Photo: Felix Wong