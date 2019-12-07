Members of the pro-establishment Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong apologise for the election loss. Photo: Robert Ng
Surviving Hong Kong’s political earthquake: what went right or wrong in district council elections for two winners and losing veteran from pro-establishment camp
- Independent Cheung King-fun quit the Liberal Party to focus on district service in Kowloon City
- DAB’s Apple Lai has been serving residents of Yan Tin Estate since 2018
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Members of the pro-establishment Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong apologise for the election loss. Photo: Robert Ng
People queue up for the district council elections at Sha Tin Government Secondary School. Photo: Winson Wong
After the landslide: Hong Kong’s pan-democrat district council winners talk inspiration, motivation and next steps
- Winners were activists, students, first-time candidates, workers and professionals.
- They defeated entrenched councillors, including some who had served for decades
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
People queue up for the district council elections at Sha Tin Government Secondary School. Photo: Winson Wong