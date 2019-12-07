People queue up for the district council elections at Sha Tin Government Secondary School. Photo: Winson Wong
After the landslide: Hong Kong’s pan-democrat district council winners talk inspiration, motivation and next steps
- Winners were activists, students, first-time candidates, workers and professionals.
- They defeated entrenched councillors, including some who had served for decades
People queue up for the district council elections at Sha Tin Government Secondary School. Photo: Winson Wong