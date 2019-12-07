The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament in London. Nearly half of Britons support allowing Hongkongers with British overseas passports live in Britain, a survey found. Photo: AP
Nearly half of Britons would let Hongkongers with British passports live in UK, survey finds
- Calls for BN (O)-holding Hongkongers to receive the right of abode have been rising in Britain amid the city’s increasing violence from protesters and police
- The survey found that only one in five people opposed granting the right of abode to all BN (O) passport holders, while 45 per cent supported the idea
Topic | Britain
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is under fire for blocking a plan to give full citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) passport holders. Photo: Fung Chang
Hongkongers make BN(O) passports an election issue for British foreign secretary Dominic Raab
- A report that Raab has blocked plans to grant full citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) passports has galvanised Hong Kong activists in Britain
- Group is urging voters in Raab’s constituency to support his Liberal Democrat rival
Topic | Hong Kong protests
