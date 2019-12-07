Channels

The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament in London. Nearly half of Britons support allowing Hongkongers with British overseas passports live in Britain, a survey found. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Nearly half of Britons would let Hongkongers with British passports live in UK, survey finds

  • Calls for BN (O)-holding Hongkongers to receive the right of abode have been rising in Britain amid the city’s increasing violence from protesters and police
  • The survey found that only one in five people opposed granting the right of abode to all BN (O) passport holders, while 45 per cent supported the idea
Topic |   Britain
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 7:27am, 7 Dec, 2019

The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament in London. Nearly half of Britons support allowing Hongkongers with British overseas passports live in Britain, a survey found. Photo: AP
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is under fire for blocking a plan to give full citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) passport holders. Photo: Fung Chang
China /  Diplomacy

Hongkongers make BN(O) passports an election issue for British foreign secretary Dominic Raab

  • A report that Raab has blocked plans to grant full citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) passports has galvanised Hong Kong activists in Britain
  • Group is urging voters in Raab’s constituency to support his Liberal Democrat rival
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 11:06pm, 2 Dec, 2019

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is under fire for blocking a plan to give full citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) passport holders. Photo: Fung Chang
