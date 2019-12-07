Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protest Tour guide Michael Tsang Chi-fai (centre) takes tourists Sarah Severance (L) from US and Andrew Jones (R) from UK, around the protest areas, Tin Hau. 02NOV19 SCMP / Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Not your usual day out for a tourist in Hong Kong: curious visitors join walking tours to see protests

  • Tour guide shows visitors what’s going on in the city, tear gas and all
  • At Causeway Bay and Kowloon, foreigners watch protesters clash with police
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Albert Han

Albert Han  

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protest Tour guide Michael Tsang Chi-fai (centre) takes tourists Sarah Severance (L) from US and Andrew Jones (R) from UK, around the protest areas, Tin Hau. 02NOV19 SCMP / Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.