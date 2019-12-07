Protest Tour guide Michael Tsang Chi-fai (centre) takes tourists Sarah Severance (L) from US and Andrew Jones (R) from UK, around the protest areas, Tin Hau. 02NOV19 SCMP / Xiaomei Chen
Not your usual day out for a tourist in Hong Kong: curious visitors join walking tours to see protests
- Tour guide shows visitors what’s going on in the city, tear gas and all
- At Causeway Bay and Kowloon, foreigners watch protesters clash with police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protest Tour guide Michael Tsang Chi-fai (centre) takes tourists Sarah Severance (L) from US and Andrew Jones (R) from UK, around the protest areas, Tin Hau. 02NOV19 SCMP / Xiaomei Chen