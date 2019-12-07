Protesters attended a rally at Edinburgh Place, in Central, to show support for Yuli Riswati. Photo: Winson Wong
Deported Indonesian domestic worker claims Hong Kong authorities made her strip in front of male doctor even though she is Muslim
- Yuli Risawati recalls “humiliating” experience after spending 29 days in detention after overstaying her visa
- Citizen journalist’s supporters have accused the government of removing her because she wrote about the civil unrest in the city
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
