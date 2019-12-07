Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pro-Beijing supporters wave Chinese national flags at the rally in Harbour Road Garden. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Pro-Beijing supporters want Hong Kong district council elections recount and claim vote was ‘unfair and not transparent’

  • More than 1,000 gather at Harbour Road Garden in Wan Chai for rally themed ‘loving the country, safeguarding Hong Kong’
  • One woman says vote that swept aside pro-establishment camp ‘does not make sense’ and result ‘was not possible
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Zoe Law  

Updated: 9:49pm, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-Beijing supporters wave Chinese national flags at the rally in Harbour Road Garden. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.