SCMP
Robert Grieves (left) and Tara Joseph, the chairman and president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong respectively, were denied entry into Macau. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Heads of influential American business group in Hong Kong denied entry to Macau in move linked to previous opposition to extradition bill

  • Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce, and group’s chairman Robert Grieves held at border for two hours
  • The pair had been trying to attend the group’s annual ball in the former Portuguese colony
Topic |   US-China relations
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 10:46pm, 7 Dec, 2019

