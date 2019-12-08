Traffic lights at Sai Wan Ho have been out of service in recent months because of damage and vandalism by anti-government protesters. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s homeless, disabled and elderly – and the NGOs that help them – hit hard by protest crisis
- Survey released last week found that 80 per cent of the 103 local charities interviewed had recorded a loss since June
- Social workers say protest damage makes life more difficult and dangerous for Hong Kong’s disadvantaged
Topic | Hong Kong protests
ImpactHK founder, Jeff Rotmeyer (left) and Jose Raymundo M. Gabriel, aka “Bong”, a musician who found housing with the help of the charity. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong’s Big Sleep Out – spend a night under the stars to end homelessness
- Supported by celebrities Helen Mirren and Will Smith, the global challenge aims to raise funds and awareness and increase empathy
- Event to give the city’s homeless people a second chance and get them off the streets
Topic | Health and wellness
