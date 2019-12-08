Channels

Traffic lights at Sai Wan Ho have been out of service in recent months because of damage and vandalism by anti-government protesters. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s homeless, disabled and elderly – and the NGOs that help them – hit hard by protest crisis

  • Survey released last week found that 80 per cent of the 103 local charities interviewed had recorded a loss since June
  • Social workers say protest damage makes life more difficult and dangerous for Hong Kong’s disadvantaged
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 9:26am, 8 Dec, 2019

ImpactHK founder, Jeff Rotmeyer (left) and Jose Raymundo M. Gabriel, aka “Bong”, a musician who found housing with the help of the charity. Photo: Edward Wong
Post Magazine /  Short Reads

Hong Kong’s Big Sleep Out – spend a night under the stars to end homelessness

  • Supported by celebrities Helen Mirren and Will Smith, the global challenge aims to raise funds and awareness and increase empathy
  • Event to give the city’s homeless people a second chance and get them off the streets
Topic |   Health and wellness
Lauren James

Lauren James  

Updated: 2:00pm, 16 Nov, 2019

ImpactHK founder, Jeff Rotmeyer (left) and Jose Raymundo M. Gabriel, aka “Bong”, a musician who found housing with the help of the charity. Photo: Edward Wong
