Problem parking is said to be on the rise after protests have forced police to cut back on traffic enforcement. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police halve the number of parking tickets issued as protests take toll on traffic enforcement
- Traffic officers redeployed to help police demonstrations, wardens patrolling less fearing attacks by radicals, says insider
- Fixed parking penalties down from monthly average of 162,000 to 72,000 following outbreak of anti-government protests in June
Topic | Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
Problem parking is said to be on the rise after protests have forced police to cut back on traffic enforcement. Photo: Dickson Lee