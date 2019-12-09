Protests have caused major disruptions across Hong Kong for six months. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong: a city locked in stalemate with no end in sight
- Six months after the first mass rally over the ill-fated extradition bill, Hong Kong remains in turmoil
- What happens if Hong Kong leader and Beijing choose to simply stand still and continue waiting for the storm to pass?
Robert Grieves (left) and Tara Joseph, the chairman and president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong respectively, were denied entry to Macau. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Heads of influential American business group in Hong Kong denied entry to Macau after opposition to extradition bill
- Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce, and group’s chairman Robert Grieves held at border for two hours, on their way to an annual ball
- Refusal comes after chamber’s opposition to doomed extradition bill, and tension over US legislation on Hong Kong affairs
