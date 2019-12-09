Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protests have caused major disruptions across Hong Kong for six months. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong: a city locked in stalemate with no end in sight

  • Six months after the first mass rally over the ill-fated extradition bill, Hong Kong remains in turmoil
  • What happens if Hong Kong leader and Beijing choose to ­simply stand still and continue waiting for the storm to pass?
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 11:16am, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protests have caused major disruptions across Hong Kong for six months. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Grieves (left) and Tara Joseph, the chairman and president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong respectively, were denied entry to Macau. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Heads of influential American business group in Hong Kong denied entry to Macau after opposition to extradition bill

  • Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce, and group’s chairman Robert Grieves held at border for two hours, on their way to an annual ball
  • Refusal comes after chamber’s opposition to doomed extradition bill, and tension over US legislation on Hong Kong affairs
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 4:15pm, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Robert Grieves (left) and Tara Joseph, the chairman and president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong respectively, were denied entry to Macau. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.