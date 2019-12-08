Hong Kong protesters used their smartphones to create a streaming flow of light in the streets. Photo: Sam Tsang
After half a year of anti-government unrest, ‘800,000 marchers’ take to Hong Kong streets
- Organisers claim another massive turnout, while police say it peaked at 180,000
- Procession from Causeway Bay to Central largely peaceful until nightfall, when protesters allegedly hurled petrol bombs at court buildings
