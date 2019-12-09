A shop owner at the a North Point wet market. The proposal also calls for a rent cut for stall operators. Photo: Roy Issa
Pro-business Liberal Party calls for HK$10,000 consumer vouchers to help Hongkongers withstand protest-driven economic downturn
- Party chairman Tommy Cheung says consumer vouchers would work best – as idea floated to Financial Secretary Paul Chan
- Hong Kong has been rocked by six months of social unrest and is expected to post its first deficit in 15 years
