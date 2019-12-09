Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A shop owner at the a North Point wet market. The proposal also calls for a rent cut for stall operators. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Politics

Pro-business Liberal Party calls for HK$10,000 consumer vouchers to help Hongkongers withstand protest-driven economic downturn

  • Party chairman Tommy Cheung says consumer vouchers would work best – as idea floated to Financial Secretary Paul Chan
  • Hong Kong has been rocked by six months of social unrest and is expected to post its first deficit in 15 years
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 6:16pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A shop owner at the a North Point wet market. The proposal also calls for a rent cut for stall operators. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.