A sharp divide in personal beliefs has opened up along generations of Hongkongers, with the young saying freedoms are the most important core value, while the old preferring social stability. Photo: Robert Ng
Survey reveals widening rift between generations of Hongkongers over protests
- Some 42 per cent of young Hongkongers frequently or occasionally argued with their parents over past few months, ‘current affairs’ being the major provocation
- Youngsters ranked freedoms as the most important core value, while senior citizens considered social stability above all
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A sharp divide in personal beliefs has opened up along generations of Hongkongers, with the young saying freedoms are the most important core value, while the old preferring social stability. Photo: Robert Ng