Workers get stalls ready for the 2019 Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo, which opens on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo to double number of security guards and check visitors before entry amid ongoing protests
- Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong said it went ahead with annual event despite challenges because it did not want to disappoint visitors
- The 22-day expo will open from 11am to 8pm daily, closing two hours earlier than last year
