Fire damage at the Court of Final Appeal in Central after radical protesters threw petrol bombs at the entrance on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: petrol bomb attacks on city’s courts widely condemned with those responsible branded ‘criminals not genuine protesters’
- Entrances of Court of Final Appeal in Central and the High Court in Admiralty were firebombed on sidelines of otherwise peaceful protest march
- City’s top body of barristers denounced those responsible as ‘criminals, not genuine protesters’ while Law Society condemned attack on judicial integrity
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Fire damage at the Court of Final Appeal in Central after radical protesters threw petrol bombs at the entrance on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam