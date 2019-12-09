Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fire damage at the Court of Final Appeal in Central after radical protesters threw petrol bombs at the entrance on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: petrol bomb attacks on city’s courts widely condemned with those responsible branded ‘criminals not genuine protesters’

  • Entrances of Court of Final Appeal in Central and the High Court in Admiralty were firebombed on sidelines of otherwise peaceful protest march
  • City’s top body of barristers denounced those responsible as ‘criminals, not genuine protesters’ while Law Society condemned attack on judicial integrity
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 10:53pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fire damage at the Court of Final Appeal in Central after radical protesters threw petrol bombs at the entrance on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.