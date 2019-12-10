Chief Executive Carrie Lam has dismissed rumours of a cabinet reshuffle. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismisses rumours of cabinet reshuffle ahead of Beijing trip, saying her first priority is to restore law and order
- Chief executive paying duty visit to capital this weekend
- Speculation over changes has increased after justice secretary Teresa Cheng reportedly asked to resign last month
Topic | Carrie Lam
Chief Executive Carrie Lam has dismissed rumours of a cabinet reshuffle. Photo: Xiaomei Chen