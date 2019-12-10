Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung has been told to follow up on any teachers who are arrested during anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: students and teacher still in custody as city’s leader Carrie Lam tells schools to stop pupils taking part in ‘illegal activities’
- Chief executive tells education minister Kevin Yeung to ‘seriously follow up’ on any educators who are arrested
- Lam expresses concern over number of students detained over past six months
