Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung has been told to follow up on any teachers who are arrested during anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: students and teacher still in custody as city’s leader Carrie Lam tells schools to stop pupils taking part in ‘illegal activities’

  • Chief executive tells education minister Kevin Yeung to ‘seriously follow up’ on any educators who are arrested
  • Lam expresses concern over number of students detained over past six months
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Clifford Lo  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 3:55pm, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung has been told to follow up on any teachers who are arrested during anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.