Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Dickson Lee
All eyes on President Xi Jinping as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam heads to Beijing to collect her report card
- City’s leader to meet top state officials behind closed doors
- Analysts believe topics of discussion will include national security and rebuilding ties with pro-establishment camp
Chief Executive Carrie Lam has dismissed rumours of a cabinet reshuffle. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismisses rumours of cabinet reshuffle ahead of Beijing trip, saying her first priority is to restore law and order
- Chief executive paying duty visit to capital this weekend
- Speculation over changes has increased after justice secretary Teresa Cheng reportedly asked to resign last month
