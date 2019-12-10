Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s outgoing district councillor launches legal bid to invalidate election in his constituency after losing his seat to pro-democracy contender

  • Cheng Keung-fung from Kwun Tong District Tsui Ping constituency got 3,822 votes, while his rival Hung Chun-hin secured 4,203 votes
  • Cheng claims Hung had made false representations in some 13,000 leaflets he distributed among voters during election campaign
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 11:48pm, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.