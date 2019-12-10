The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s outgoing district councillor launches legal bid to invalidate election in his constituency after losing his seat to pro-democracy contender
- Cheng Keung-fung from Kwun Tong District Tsui Ping constituency got 3,822 votes, while his rival Hung Chun-hin secured 4,203 votes
- Cheng claims Hung had made false representations in some 13,000 leaflets he distributed among voters during election campaign
Topic | Hong Kong courts
