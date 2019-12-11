Luo Changqing died in hospital a day after being hit on the head by a brick thrown during a clash between two groups. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police offer HK$800,000 reward for information to find killer of cleaner hit by brick during clash between protesters and Sheung Shui residents
- Bounty is the highest offered by police on a list of reward notices on the force’s website
- Victim Luo Changqing, 70, was taking pictures when fight broke out between two groups outside North District Town Hall
