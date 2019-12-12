Employees of Hong Kong’s health care sector at the protest in Edinburgh Place on December 11. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: health care activists rally at Edinburgh Place to threaten government with strikes from new trade unions
- Organisers say 1,800 people attended the event at its peak, but police put the figure at 550
- In another rally, 100 separatists call on London to ‘annul’ the treaty it signed with Beijing in 1984, resulting in Hong Kong’s handover to China
