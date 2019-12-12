A long queue forms outside the memorial hall with people wanting to pay their respects to Chow Tsz-lok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Thousands attend memorial service in Hong Kong for student Chow Tsz-lok, who died after car-park fall near police dispersal operation

  • Chow, 22, was reported to have fallen from third to second floor of car park in Tseung Kwan O, near site of a protest and police clearance operation
  • Exact circumstances of the student’s fall remain unclear
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 8:52pm, 12 Dec, 2019

