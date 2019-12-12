Riot police in action during a lunchtime rally in Central on November 20. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protests: panel of international experts denied request to comment on interim report into police handling by Independent Police Complaints Council

  • Revelation comes day after five-member panel stands aside from ongoing probe, saying dialogue ‘has not led to any agreed process’
  • Vice-chairman of Independent Police Complaints Council Tony Tse says it was felt that it was inappropriate to allow panel to comment at this stage
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 10:47pm, 12 Dec, 2019

Anti-government protesters are arrested while trying to escape from Polytechnic University. Photo: Sam Tsang
Overseas experts advising police watchdog on Hong Kong protests quit their jobs as disagreement over powers remains unresolved

  • Five-member panel had recommended Independent Police Complaints Council conduct own investigation into police conduct
  • But after being rebuked by IPCC chairman Anthony Neoh, group says it will ‘stand aside’ and points to ‘crucial shortfall’ in watchdog’s independence
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 11:30pm, 11 Dec, 2019

