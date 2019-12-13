The police force has been badly stretched by more than six months of protests. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Almost HK$1 billion spent on police overtime pay since Hong Kong protests broke out in June
- Amount revealed as lawmakers met to scrutinise the government’s funding request for a pay rise for civil servants
- Opposition lawmakers had asked government to remove police force from funding request
Riot police in action during a lunchtime rally in Central on November 20. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protests: panel of international experts denied request to comment on interim report into police handling by Independent Police Complaints Council
- Revelation comes day after five-member panel stands aside from ongoing probe, saying dialogue ‘has not led to any agreed process’
- Vice-chairman of Independent Police Complaints Council Tony Tse says it was felt that it was inappropriate to allow panel to comment at this stage
