A 27-year-old man says he suffered serious injuries from a projectile fired by police while walking home from a night out. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police face legal action from man who says he was shot in eye with officer’s pepper ball while in protest area
- ‘Livid’ Fu Jai says he was walking home from dinner when he was struck by a pepper ball in Mong Kok
- Police say they used ‘minimum force’ to clear protesters, officers did not ‘shoot randomly’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
