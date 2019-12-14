A police armoured vehicle is set on fire by protesters on the Cheong Wan Road flyover during clashes with riot police near Polytechnic University. Photo: Sam Tsang
Empty flats near Hong Kong universities a sign protests are keeping mainland students away

  • At least 200 flats still vacant, rents down 10 per cent, property agents say
  • Anti-mainland sentiment, violence of protests keeping some students away
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 6:23pm, 14 Dec, 2019

Graduates join a flash mob protest at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. Photo: Sam Tsang
Number of Hong Kong school leavers applying for admission to local universities hits fresh low amid ongoing protests in city

  • Figures from Joint University Programme Admissions System show 41,238 applications were received for 2020 school year, down from 44,054 a year ago
  • International education consultancy says inquiries about studying abroad have increased by more than 10 per cent since protests broke out in June
SCMP

Ng Kang-chung  

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 3:10pm, 13 Dec, 2019

