Carrie Lam arrives to a hotel in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: EPA
Amid protests and talk of reshuffles, Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam flies to Beijing to meet Xi Jinping
- Carrie Lam also scheduled to meet Vice-Premier Han Zheng, the state leader overseeing city affairs, as well as president and premier
- Pundits have warned that, after disappointment in local elections, top officials could broach plans to replace Lam or some of her ministers
Topic | Carrie Lam
