Peter Levesque, the outgoing managing director of a major cargo business in Hong Kong, suggests quelling anti-government anger by addressing democracy deficiencies, the wealth gap and housing issues in the city. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam must defuse protests by restarting universal suffrage talks and tackling housing crisis, trade boss Peter Levesque says

  • Help Hongkongers priced out of city and salvage democratic reform discussions after ‘missed opportunity’ of 2014, Lam told
  • The former head of influential American business group warns US legislation could harm Hong Kong’s cargo industry
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 8:41am, 16 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Peter Levesque, the outgoing managing director of a major cargo business in Hong Kong, suggests quelling anti-government anger by addressing democracy deficiencies, the wealth gap and housing issues in the city. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Peter Levesque, group managing director of Modern Terminals Limited, at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal one in Kwai Tsing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Competition watchdog’s 19 month investigation into Hong Kong ports alliance reaches final stages

  • Four major operators at city’s container terminal joined forces to fight effects of US-China trade war
  • Competition Commission is reviewing agreement as fifth firm in talks to join group
Topic |   Hong Kong shipping and logistics
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 12:05pm, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Peter Levesque, group managing director of Modern Terminals Limited, at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal one in Kwai Tsing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.