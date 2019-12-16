Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during her annual duty visit. Photo: POOL/Hong Kong Commercial Daily
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told by Chinese premier to end protests and fix underlying social problems
- Li Keqiang says Carrie Lam has Beijing’s backing, but warns she must tackle city’s ‘deep-rooted conflicts and problems’
- City’s chief executive in Chinese capital for annual duty visit where she is expected to sit down with President Xi Jinping later
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Dickson Lee
