The Hong Kong protests have been running for six months, with demonstrations often descending into violence. Photo: Reuters
Independent panel probing Hong Kong protests will not have subpoena powers, government minister says
- Committee reviewing the crisis will not have authority to force people to give evidence, welfare secretary reveals
- Protesters want a judge-led inquiry that can investigate allegations of police brutality
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The Hong Kong protests have been running for six months, with demonstrations often descending into violence. Photo: Reuters