A Hongkonger went missing while travelling to Macau on the mega bridge. Mainland security officials say he is part of a phone smuggling ring. Photo: Nora Tam
Mainland China security officials say they detained Hongkonger who went missing crossing Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on suspicion of smuggling
- Chung, 53, accused by police of being an ‘important gang member’ in operation taking mobile phones over borders
Topic | Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
A Hongkonger went missing while travelling to Macau on the mega bridge. Mainland security officials say he is part of a phone smuggling ring. Photo: Nora Tam