Former chief secretary Rafael Hui at High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former Hong Kong chief secretary Rafael Hui to walk free on Wednesday after five years behind bars over charges of bribery and misconduct

  • Hui was sentenced to 7½ years in prison after being found guilty of five charges of bribery and misconduct in public office in 2014
  • But he is being freed two years ahead of his term for his good behaviour
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Dec, 2019

