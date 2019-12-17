Former chief secretary Rafael Hui at High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former Hong Kong chief secretary Rafael Hui to walk free on Wednesday after five years behind bars over charges of bribery and misconduct
- Hui was sentenced to 7½ years in prison after being found guilty of five charges of bribery and misconduct in public office in 2014
- But he is being freed two years ahead of his term for his good behaviour
