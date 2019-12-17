Macau will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its return to motherland. China says the city is an example of harmonious integration, but not everyone agrees. Photo: Bloomberg
20 years after handover: can Beijing’s golden child Macau grow up to be more than the world’s casino capital?

  • Ex-Portuguese colony held up by Beijing for successful integration with mainland
  • Mainlanders outnumber Macau-born residents as city aims to diversify economy
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Updated: 8:36am, 17 Dec, 2019

A Hongkonger went missing while travelling to Macau on the mega bridge. Mainland security officials say he is part of a phone smuggling ring. Photo: Nora Tam
Mainland China security officials say they detained Hongkonger who went missing crossing Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on suspicion of smuggling

  • Chung, 53, accused by police of being an ‘important gang member’ in operation taking mobile phones over borders
  • Security on world’s longest sea crossing has been tightened ahead of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Macau
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 11:35pm, 16 Dec, 2019

