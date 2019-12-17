Macau will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its return to motherland. China says the city is an example of harmonious integration, but not everyone agrees. Photo: Bloomberg
20 years after handover: can Beijing’s golden child Macau grow up to be more than the world’s casino capital?
- Ex-Portuguese colony held up by Beijing for successful integration with mainland
- Mainlanders outnumber Macau-born residents as city aims to diversify economy
A Hongkonger went missing while travelling to Macau on the mega bridge. Mainland security officials say he is part of a phone smuggling ring. Photo: Nora Tam
Mainland China security officials say they detained Hongkonger who went missing crossing Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on suspicion of smuggling
- Chung, 53, accused by police of being an ‘important gang member’ in operation taking mobile phones over borders
- Security on world’s longest sea crossing has been tightened ahead of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Macau
