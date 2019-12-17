A Hong Kong broadcaster says one of its journalists has been denied entry to Macau. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Now TV says its journalist was denied entry to Macau at mainland China checkpoint, amid heightened security for 20th handover celebrations

  • Reporter Jack Tsang told by mainland Chinese officials he was banned ‘for next few days’, according to broadcaster
  • New security checks in force near mega bridge with President Xi Jinping appearing at handover celebrations
Zoe Low  

Updated: 10:49am, 17 Dec, 2019

Phila Siu  

