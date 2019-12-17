A Hong Kong broadcaster says one of its journalists has been denied entry to Macau. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Now TV says its journalist was denied entry to Macau at mainland China checkpoint, amid heightened security for 20th handover celebrations
- Reporter Jack Tsang told by mainland Chinese officials he was banned ‘for next few days’, according to broadcaster
- New security checks in force near mega bridge with President Xi Jinping appearing at handover celebrations
Macau will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its return to motherland. China says the city is an example of harmonious integration, but not everyone agrees. Illustration: SCMP
20 years after handover: can Beijing’s golden child Macau grow up to be more than the world’s casino capital?
- Ex-Portuguese colony held up by Beijing for successful integration with mainland
- Mainlanders outnumber Macau-born residents as city aims to diversify economy
