Legislators Gary Fan and Au Nok-hin appear at the Court of Final Appeal, where they lost the fight to save their places in the city’s legislature. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong lawmakers lose seats after Court of Final Appeal upholds ruling their elections to Legislative Council were invalid
- Senior judges reject bid to overturn lower court’s decision that two pro-democracy politicians were not duly elected in March 2018
- Decision reduces to 22 the number of pan-democrats in the city’s 67-seat legislature
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Carrie Lam met President Xi Jinping for the second time in two months. Photo: Pool
China’s leaders praise Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam over handling of protest crisis, but remind her she has yet to quell violence
- President Xi Jinping says chief executive has stood firm on principle of ‘one country, two systems’
- Premier Li Keqiang earlier says Lam has Beijing’s backing, but warns she must tackle ‘deep-rooted conflicts and problems’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
