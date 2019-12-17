Legislators Gary Fan and Au Nok-hin appear at the Court of Final Appeal, where they lost the fight to save their places in the city’s legislature. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong lawmakers lose seats after Court of Final Appeal upholds ruling their elections to Legislative Council were invalid

  • Senior judges reject bid to overturn lower court’s decision that two pro-democracy politicians were not duly elected in March 2018
  • Decision reduces to 22 the number of pan-democrats in the city’s 67-seat legislature
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 12:22pm, 17 Dec, 2019

Carrie Lam met President Xi Jinping for the second time in two months. Photo: Pool
China’s leaders praise Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam over handling of protest crisis, but remind her she has yet to quell violence

  • President Xi Jinping says chief executive has stood firm on principle of ‘one country, two systems’
  • Premier Li Keqiang earlier says Lam has Beijing’s backing, but warns she must tackle ‘deep-rooted conflicts and problems’
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Natalie Wong  

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 12:03pm, 17 Dec, 2019

