Macau this week celebrates the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule as a special administrative region operating under the "one country, two systems" principle. Photo: Nora Tam
Beijing sent team of mainlanders to study law in Portugal, placed them in top Macau jobs after return to China
- Twelve sent for law studies before 1999 handover, because city ‘did not have enough talent for civil service’
- Mainlanders helped boost gambling hub’s leadership and ensure smooth transition
Topic | Macau
Macau this week celebrates the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule as a special administrative region operating under the "one country, two systems" principle. Photo: Nora Tam
Macau will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its return to motherland. China says the city is an example of harmonious integration, but not everyone agrees. Illustration: SCMP
20 years after handover: can Beijing’s golden child Macau grow up to be more than the world’s casino capital?
- Ex-Portuguese colony held up by Beijing for successful integration with mainland
- Mainlanders outnumber Macau-born residents as city aims to diversify economy
Topic | Macau
Macau will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its return to motherland. China says the city is an example of harmonious integration, but not everyone agrees. Illustration: SCMP