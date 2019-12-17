Macau this week celebrates the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule as a special administrative region operating under the "one country, two systems" principle. Photo: Nora Tam
Beijing sent team of mainlanders to study law in Portugal, placed them in top Macau jobs after return to China

  • Twelve sent for law studies before 1999 handover, because city ‘did not have enough talent for civil service’
  • Mainlanders helped boost gambling hub’s leadership and ensure smooth transition
Phila Siu

Updated: 3:29pm, 17 Dec, 2019

