Reporter Phila Siu showing the written statement by officers, which alleged there were ‘strong signs’ he was trying to engage in activities that would ‘jeopardise the public safety and public order’ in Macau.
Hong Kong /  Politics

South China Morning Post reporter denied entry into Macau to cover Xi Jinping’s visit for 20th anniversary handover celebrations

  • Senior journalist Phila Siu was detained and questioned for three hours before being sent back to Hong Kong
  • He was asked to fill in a form providing personal details, including his address, parents’ names, marital status and the purpose of his visit
Topic |   Macau
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 7:46pm, 17 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Reporter Phila Siu showing the written statement by officers, which alleged there were ‘strong signs’ he was trying to engage in activities that would ‘jeopardise the public safety and public order’ in Macau.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.