Reporter Phila Siu showing the written statement by officers, which alleged there were ‘strong signs’ he was trying to engage in activities that would ‘jeopardise the public safety and public order’ in Macau.
South China Morning Post reporter denied entry into Macau to cover Xi Jinping’s visit for 20th anniversary handover celebrations
- Senior journalist Phila Siu was detained and questioned for three hours before being sent back to Hong Kong
- He was asked to fill in a form providing personal details, including his address, parents’ names, marital status and the purpose of his visit
Topic | Macau
Reporter Phila Siu showing the written statement by officers, which alleged there were ‘strong signs’ he was trying to engage in activities that would ‘jeopardise the public safety and public order’ in Macau.