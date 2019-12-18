Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Macau for a three-day visit. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Macau in an unprecedented lockdown ahead of Xi Jinping visit, as authorities suspend newly launched train service for ‘special security’ reasons
- Light Rapid Transit service in casino hub stopped temporarily, while stringent security checks in place for ferry passengers from Hong Kong
- Hong Kong Number 2 official says it is perfectly justified for man to be detained on mega bridge checkpoint and refused entry into Macau
Reporter Phila Siu showing the written statement by officers, which alleged there were ‘strong signs’ he was trying to engage in activities that would ‘jeopardise the public safety and public order’ in Macau.
South China Morning Post reporter denied entry into Macau to cover Xi Jinping’s visit for 20th anniversary handover celebrations
- Senior journalist Phila Siu was detained and questioned for three hours before being sent back to Hong Kong
- He was asked to fill in a form providing personal details, including his address, parents’ names, marital status and the purpose of his visit
