The IPCC is reviewing the forces’ handling of protests on June 9, 12, July 1, August 1, and 31, which involved major confrontations in and around the legislature, a citywide strike and clashes at Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police watchdog denies international experts the right to comment on review of force’s conduct during protests before its publication

  • IPCC chairman Anthony Neoh says there is no need to comment on a ‘fact-finding report’ before its publication, because ‘facts are facts’
  • He says everybody can comment on the report after it is published
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:02pm, 17 Dec, 2019

