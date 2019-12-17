The IPCC is reviewing the forces’ handling of protests on June 9, 12, July 1, August 1, and 31, which involved major confrontations in and around the legislature, a citywide strike and clashes at Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police watchdog denies international experts the right to comment on review of force’s conduct during protests before its publication
- IPCC chairman Anthony Neoh says there is no need to comment on a ‘fact-finding report’ before its publication, because ‘facts are facts’
- He says everybody can comment on the report after it is published
Topic | Hong Kong protests
