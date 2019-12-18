In another blow for the city, the pyrotechnic barrage of sound and light launched from Victoria Harbour will not happen this year because of public safety fears relating to the protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled over protest fears
- Police oppose large-scale event fearing for public order and safety amid months of often-violent unrest
- Organisers say safety is top priority and promise enhanced light show and fireworks launched from skyscrapers rather than harbour barge
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Carrie Lam met President Xi Jinping for the second time in two months. Photo: Pool
China’s leaders praise Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam over handling of protest crisis, but remind her she has yet to quell violence
- President Xi Jinping says chief executive has stood firm on principle of ‘one country, two systems’
- Premier Li Keqiang earlier says Lam has Beijing’s backing, but warns she must tackle ‘deep-rooted conflicts and problems’
Carrie Lam met President Xi Jinping for the second time in two months. Photo: Pool