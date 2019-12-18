Rafael Hui walks out of Stanley Prison after serving five years for accepting bribes and inducements. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former Hong Kong chief secretary Rafael Hui released from prison after serving five years for bribery, misconduct
- The ex-No 2 official found guilty of accepting nearly HK$20 million following high profile corruption trial in 2014
- He is released early from Stanley Prison on Wednesday morning for good behaviour
Topic | Rafael Hui
Rafael Hui walks out of Stanley Prison after serving five years for accepting bribes and inducements. Photo: Sam Tsang