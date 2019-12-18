Rafael Hui walks out of Stanley Prison after serving five years for accepting bribes and inducements. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former Hong Kong chief secretary Rafael Hui released from prison after serving five years for bribery, misconduct

  • The ex-No 2 official found guilty of accepting nearly HK$20 million following high profile corruption trial in 2014
  • He is released early from Stanley Prison on Wednesday morning for good behaviour
Topic |   Rafael Hui
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:42am, 18 Dec, 2019

Rafael Hui walks out of Stanley Prison after serving five years for accepting bribes and inducements. Photo: Sam Tsang
