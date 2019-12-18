President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at Macau's international airport. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Macau handover anniversary: Xi Jinping lands in city and says he is ‘proud’ of its achievements over past 20 years

  • ‘Achievements and progress that Macau has made after returning to the motherland has made people feel proud,’ Xi says
  • Activists Leung Kwok-hung, Avery Ng, Raphael Wong, Tsang Kin-shing, Koo Sze-yiu and Figo Chan all barred from boarding ferry in Hong Kong
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 5:13pm, 18 Dec, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Macau for a three-day visit. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Macau in an unprecedented lockdown ahead of Xi Jinping visit, as authorities suspend newly launched train service for ‘special security’ reasons

  • Light Rapid Transit service in casino hub stopped temporarily, while stringent security checks in place for ferry passengers from Hong Kong
  • Hong Kong Number 2 official says it is perfectly justified for man to be detained on mega bridge checkpoint and refused entry into Macau
SCMP

Natalie Wong  

Zoe Low  

Phila Siu  

Updated: 2:55pm, 18 Dec, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Macau for a three-day visit. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
