Riot officers on Harcourt Road in Admiralty. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pro-democracy lawmakers in push to invoke special Legco powers to launch investigation into alleged police brutality amid Hong Kong protests

  • Proposals up for debate in legislature, but pro-establishment bloc, which holds majority of seats, expected to block motions
  • Among incidents cited are June 12 protest at Legco, July 21 Yuen Long attacks and August 31 Prince Edward MTR clash
Sum Lok-kei in Hong Kong

Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:04pm, 18 Dec, 2019

