Hong Kong police have been reeling from a massive public backlash over how they handled protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Invoke Legco powers to investigate Hong Kong police action over protests? No, says pro-Beijing lawmakers who vote down bid by opposition
- But Liberal Party apologises for not opposing hated extradition bill before it morphed into a political crisis
- Pro-establishment lawmakers say it is unfair to use Legco powers to target police, without scrutinising protesters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
