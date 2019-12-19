Hong Kong police have been reeling from a massive public backlash over how they handled protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Invoke Legco powers to investigate Hong Kong police action over protests? No, says pro-Beijing lawmakers who vote down bid by opposition

  • But Liberal Party apologises for not opposing hated extradition bill before it morphed into a political crisis
  • Pro-establishment lawmakers say it is unfair to use Legco powers to target police, without scrutinising protesters
Natalie Wong

Updated: 6:13pm, 19 Dec, 2019

