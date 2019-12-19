Social workers march from Central to Wan Chai on Thursday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Social workers take to Hong Kong streets to urge international community to join fight against city’s ‘humanitarian crisis’

  • Social Welfare Sector Strike Committee leads march to Canadian, Japanese and European Union offices
  • Hundreds urge countries to pass laws similar to US’s Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 7:04pm, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Social workers march from Central to Wan Chai on Thursday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.