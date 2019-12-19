Two unions representing Hong Kong’s police officers have hit back at suggestions the force should be left out of a pay-rise review. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police unions fight back at lawmakers’ attempt to deny officers a pay rise
- Disciplined Services Consultative Council and Junior Police Officers’ Association release statement day before pay review meeting
- Pan-democrats earlier tried to remove police from discussion on civil service pay and claimed they had public backing
Topic | Hong Kong police
Two unions representing Hong Kong’s police officers have hit back at suggestions the force should be left out of a pay-rise review. Photo: Nora Tam