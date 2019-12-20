Riot police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters as they vandalise facilities in Whampoa in Hung Hom. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s top prosecutor denies protest charges are politically motivated, and insists police do not tell him what to do

  • Director of Public Prosecutions David Leung says he is saddened by suggestion department is influenced by law enforcement
  • But activist Joshua Wong calls comments ‘misleading and irresponsible’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Updated: 7:08am, 20 Dec, 2019

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.