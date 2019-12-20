Riot police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters as they vandalise facilities in Whampoa in Hung Hom. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s top prosecutor denies protest charges are politically motivated, and insists police do not tell him what to do
- Director of Public Prosecutions David Leung says he is saddened by suggestion department is influenced by law enforcement
- But activist Joshua Wong calls comments ‘misleading and irresponsible’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
